The European Commission has approved Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and Thales S.A.’s acquisition of joint control of Thales Norway AS (TNOR).

The deal brings TNOR under the shared ownership of Kongsberg, a Norwegian defence and technology group, and France’s Thales, the Commission said in a release on Tuesday.

The transaction relates primarily to secure communications used in the defence sector.

No competition concerns raised

The Commission said it concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns, citing the companies’ limited market positions resulting from the proposed deal.

The case was assessed under the EU’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for transactions that are unlikely to pose competition issues.

Further details are published in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12520.