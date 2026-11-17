The first European Network of Sites of Holocaust Memory has been launched, bringing together 32 Holocaust-related sites across 18 countries.

The network links Holocaust sites in the EU and beyond, offering a platform to connect and support them, the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is a “flagship action” under the EU Strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, the Commission said.

Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner declared: “As the last witnesses of the Shoah pass away, it is more than ever our shared responsibility to keep Holocaust remembrance alive and to learn from the past.”

He added that the network and its members would help ensure that histories of persecution and murder, as well as “resistance, rescue and survival”, endure.

Members include a range of locations and institutions — from established organisations to lesser-known sites and places with limited institutional structures — reflecting the dispersed nature of the Holocaust across Europe and beyond.

Ceremony in Brussels and partners involved

Brunner marked the launch and welcomed the first members at a ceremony in Brussels.

The network was developed in partnership with the European Holocaust Research Infrastructure and the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights.

A second open call for additional Holocaust sites is planned towards the end of 2026.