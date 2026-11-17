The European Commission has set out 12 actions to reinforce the European Sport Model, including plans for an independent “EU Sportwatch” and measures on volunteering, ticket sales and illegal streaming.

The Commission adopted a Communication — an EU policy document setting out a strategy — describing a “strategic vision for sport in Europe” organised around three priorities: governance; sustainability and solidarity; and sport and society, it reported on Tuesday.

Sport represents 3.4% of EU GDP and 6 million jobs, the EU executive noted.

One of the governance measures is the creation of an independent EU Sportwatch, which will publish regular reports on the state of sport in Europe and an EU sport scoreboard with comparative analyses, recommendations and monitoring of governance practices.

The Commission also said it will support social dialogue in sport beyond professional football, and published guidance on how sport’s “specific nature” can be reconciled with EU internal market and competition rules in light of recent European Court of Justice case law.

Volunteering, funding flows and online ticketing

To support “sustainability and solidarity”, the Commission said it will map how revenues flow between elite and grassroots sport and across different sports, in work it said is intended to strengthen solidarity across the sporting ecosystem.

It will also propose a Council Recommendation — a non-binding EU-level policy instrument — on recognising and supporting volunteers in sport, including skills frameworks, lifelong learning pathways and reducing administrative burdens on volunteer-run clubs.

The Commission linked its proposed Digital Fairness Act to sport, saying it would support consumer protection online through clear and transparent online ticket sales, and added it wants to strengthen enforcement against illegal streaming of live sport.

On sport and society, the Commission informed that a high-level group will work on strengthening protection against abuse, harassment and discrimination in sport, alongside a planned revised Council Recommendation on health-enhancing physical activity and support for national “data hubs” on sport and physical activity.

“Sport brings communities together and gives people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities a chance to participate and belong,” executive vice-president Roxana Mînzatu stated.

Commissioner for culture and sport Glenn Micallef said the actions focus on “local clubs, coaches, volunteers and millions of fans” as well as “more opportunities for everyone to participate”.