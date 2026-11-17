UniCredit has won unconditional clearance from the European Commission to acquire Commerzbank after the EU executive found the deal would not raise competition concerns in the European Economic Area.

The Commission assessed the impact of the takeover on markets for banking services in Germany, where UniCredit operates through its subsidiary HypoVereinsbank and overlaps with Commerzbank across most retail and corporate banking products, the EU executive said in a statement on Monday.

Combined market shares in German banking services were found to be “moderate”, with trade finance the main exception.

Trade finance covers services that help companies manage and secure international transactions, including documentary credit instruments such as letters of credit or guarantees.

Even in trade finance, customers would still have many alternative providers — including German private and public-sector banks, cooperative banks and international banks — and could switch if offerings were reduced after the transaction.

Focus on lending to the Mittelstand

The EU executive said it also examined corporate loan services, including lending to mid-sized companies known in Germany as the “Mittelstand”, because both banks are positioned as lenders to that segment.

Several credible competitors would continue to exert sufficient competitive pressure across all the German banking markets reviewed, including corporate lending to customers of different sizes.

The transaction was notified to the Commission on 9 October 2026 and was cleared without conditions under the EU Merger Regulation, which governs large mergers assessed at EU level.

“Growth must not come at the expense of customers,” Teresa Ribera, the Commission Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, said in the EU statement.