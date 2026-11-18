People with a tertiary qualification in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) made up 8.5% of the EU population aged 15 – 74 in 2025.

Ireland recorded the highest share, at 12.0%, followed by Sweden (11.9%), Lithuania (11.7%), and Luxembourg and Austria (both 11.2%), Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

The lowest shares were in Italy (4.4%), Romania (4.9%) and Czechia (6.1%).

STEM refers to degree-level study in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and “tertiary” education covers higher education such as university and other post-secondary institutions.

Over a quarter of tertiary students studied STEM in 2024

Among students enrolled in tertiary education across the EU in 2024, 27.1% were studying STEM subjects, Eurostat reported.

Ireland again had the highest share of STEM students at 36.4%, followed by Finland (35.8%), Germany (35.4%), Greece (34.4%) and Romania (31.2%).

The lowest shares were in Malta (13.2%), Cyprus (14.7%) and the Netherlands (18.8%).

Between 2015 and 2024, Ireland recorded the largest increase in the share of tertiary students studying STEM, rising from 26.8% to 36.4% — an increase of 9.6 percentage points.

Luxembourg recorded the second-largest rise (+8.1 percentage points) and Denmark the third (+5.3 percentage points).

Over the same period, the biggest declines were in Malta (-8.2 percentage points), Poland (-6.4 percentage points) and Cyprus (-3.6 percentage points).