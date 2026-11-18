A record 1.65 million students from abroad studied at tertiary level across the EU in 2024, representing 8.7% of all higher-education students.

Of the total, about 514,590 came from other EU countries, while 1.14 million arrived from outside the bloc, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Numbers have risen every year since 2016, when the dataset began at 1.2 million, and exceeded 1.5 million in 2023. The total increased by 4.0% between 2023 and 2024.

Germany hosted the most tertiary students from abroad in 2024, with 438,260, followed by France with 284,865 and the Netherlands with 176,470.

Together, the three countries accounted for 54.5% of all international tertiary students in the EU.

Small countries had the highest shares

Luxembourg hosted 4,305 students from abroad, but they made up 51.5% of all tertiary students in the country — the highest share in the EU — Eurostat said.

Malta recorded a 35.6% share of students from abroad, followed by Cyprus at 21.6% and Austria at 20.8%.

The lowest shares were reported in Greece at 2.6%, Croatia at 3.5% and Spain at 4.6%.