The EU recorded 20,210 road deaths in 2024 — an average of 45 fatalities per million inhabitants.

Data from 244 regions across the bloc, using the EU’s NUTS 2 regional statistical boundaries, showed a relatively even spread around the average: 129 regions were above it, 113 were below, and two matched it, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Twenty-two regions recorded at least 80 road fatalities per million people in 2024.

The highest rate was in Severozapaden in north-west Bulgaria, with 148 deaths per million inhabitants, followed by Alentejo in southern Portugal on 137 per million.

Several French regions also featured among the highest rates, including Guadeloupe at 131 fatalities per million, Guyane at 114, and the island of Corse at 113. Romania’s Sud-Vest Oltenia recorded 111 road deaths per million inhabitants.

Lowest rates concentrated in a small group of regions

At the other end of the scale, 15 regions recorded fewer than 20 road deaths per million inhabitants in 2024, Eurostat said. Åland in Finland registered no fatalities.

Brussels had nine road deaths per million inhabitants, while Stockholm and Vienna recorded 10 each.

Spain’s Ciudad de Melilla and Ciudad de Ceuta recorded 11 and 12 deaths per million, respectively, it added.