NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels that Ukraine would need continued international support “not only this winter, but also beyond.”

The gathering took place on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, and was hosted by Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and the UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting, NATO reported on Wednesday.

Rutte said NATO was “doing our part to ensure peace talks will be successful”, adding that “for any peace to hold, Ukraine will need to be able to defend itself now and in the future.”

He also cited “hundreds of millions of dollars” in additional support pledged to the PURL programme.

Further military aid announced

Further military assistance was also announced, including air defence and ammunition, the organisation said.

Rutte declared that allies were “continuing to build NATO 3.0 — a stronger Europe and Canada in a stronger NATO”, and added that Europe and Canada were “leading in our support” for Ukraine.