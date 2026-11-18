NATO has published a public summary of its first Alliance-wide strategy for next-generation communication networks, covering technologies such as 5G, 6G and satellite communications.

The strategy was endorsed by NATO Defence Ministers in June 2026 and is intended to speed up the testing, adoption and integration of these communications technologies across the Alliance, the alliance noted in a statement on Wednesday.

The organisation described next-generation communication networks — including mobile networks like 5G and 6G, and satellite communications (SATCOM) — as part of its wider digital transformation and relevant to modern military operations.

NATO said the technologies can support capabilities such as linking counter-drone tools with sensors and improving AI-based command and situational awareness.

Cyber and vendor risks

Making sure these networks can work together across NATO countries and remain resilient against cyber and “hybrid” threats is necessary for their use in military operations, the alliance stated.

The summary also warns that malicious cyber actors, including state and state-sponsored groups, increasingly try to exploit the trust users place in information and communication technology providers, products and processes.

NATO said it is also looking at related “dual-use” technologies — those with civilian and military applications — including artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

An “NGCN Innovation Range”, co-led by Finland and Sweden, is being used as a platform for industry to test next-generation communications technologies in an operational environment.

Work is underway on an “NGCN Roadmap” to support implementation of the strategy, the organisation added.