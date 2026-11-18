EU countries and the European Parliament have reached a provisional agreement to speed up the way permits are granted for renewable energy projects, electricity grids and energy storage facilities.

The deal is part of the EU’s “European grids package”, a set of proposals to modernise and expand energy infrastructure across the bloc, the Council of the EU announced on Wednesday.

The permitting directive updates existing EU rules covering renewable energy, electricity markets and gas markets.

The agreement would shorten and simplify approval processes for renewable energy projects and their connection to the grid, as well as for storage facilities, recharging stations and new electricity and gas infrastructure.

Member states would be able to prioritise renewable energy and electricity grids by treating them as being of “overriding public interest”, while allowing countries not to apply that presumption in order to protect security and defence interests and cultural heritage.

Digital portals and “tacit approval”

EU countries may choose to introduce “tacit approval” for intermediate steps in permitting — meaning a lack of response from authorities within set time limits could count as approval — to reduce administrative bottlenecks, the Council said.

The agreement also provides for single digital portals, or connected portals, to handle permitting procedures, offering applicants a single access point.

On public involvement, the deal sets out principles for citizen engagement, including the option to appoint an independent facilitator and arrangements for benefit-sharing with local communities hosting renewable energy projects above 7 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity.

The provisional agreement must still be endorsed by both the Council and the European Parliament before formal adoption, after which member states would have 18 months to incorporate the directive into national law.

Electricity transmission grids currently take around 10 years to complete in the EU, with permitting accounting for more than half of that time, according to the Council, citing the Draghi report on EU competitiveness and the EU action plan for affordable energy.