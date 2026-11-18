The European Commission has set up a new EU Sanctions Office and appointed Swedish diplomat Lars Danielsson as its next sanctions envoy, with changes due to take effect in January 2027.

The new office is intended to bring together expertise across the “sanctions lifecycle” — from designing measures to implementation, enforcement and efforts to stop sanctions being bypassed — as well as outreach to non-EU countries, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

It said the office will support EU member states with faster compliance guidance, data sharing, and economic and technical analysis to help ensure sanctions are applied and enforced in the same way across the bloc.

The Commission emphasised that it has adopted 21 packages of sanctions since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, describing sanctions as a key part of the EU’s response.

The EU Sanctions Office will sit within the Commission’s Secretariat-General and be under the political responsibility of Commissioner Maria Luís Albuquerque.

New envoy to take over in February

Danielsson will become International Special Envoy for the Implementation of EU Sanctions on 6 February 2027, when the mandate of the current envoy, David O’Sullivan, ends.

The envoy’s role includes working with third countries to reduce the risk of sanctions circumvention — when restrictions are bypassed through alternative trade routes, financial channels or procurement networks.

Danielsson previously served as Sweden’s ambassador and permanent representative to the EU from 2016 to 2023 and has held senior roles in the Swedish Prime Minister’s Office.

Under the new structure, the envoy will be attached to the Commission Secretary-General while keeping a direct reporting line to Albuquerque.