Iceland and Norway will join the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism from 1 January 2027, meaning the scheme will apply to goods imported into their customs territories in the same way as it does for goods entering the EU.

The change follows a decision by the EEA Joint Committee that entered into force on 18 November, after the relevant EU legislation was incorporated into the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement, the European Commission noted in a release on Wednesday.

CBAM is an EU climate policy designed to apply a carbon cost to certain imported goods, linked to the EU Emissions Trading System — the bloc’s carbon market that requires many companies to pay for their greenhouse gas emissions.

For businesses, the Commission said goods imported from outside the enlarged CBAM area will be subject to CBAM rules whether they enter via the EU, Iceland or Norway.

Which products are covered

CBAM will continue to apply to the same sectors already covered by the mechanism: iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, electricity and hydrogen, the Commission said.

Goods moving between the EU and Iceland or Norway already do not incur additional CBAM charges, with the Commission noting that EU exports to Iceland and Norway, and Icelandic and Norwegian goods imported into the EU, are not subject to extra CBAM costs