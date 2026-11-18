The European Commission has opened the Erasmus+ 2027 call for proposals with a budget of more than €5.3 billion, expected to fund learning and mobility opportunities for an estimated 1.6 million participants and support more than 120,000 organisations.

Erasmus+ provides funding across education, training, youth and sport in Europe and beyond, including support for cross-border study, training and volunteering, as well as cooperation projects between organisations, the Commission stressed in a statement on Wednesday.

Schools, universities, vocational education and training centres, civil society organisations and youth groups can apply for funding, while individuals such as learners, teachers and young people generally take part through participating organisations.

The Commission said the 2027 call is the first to begin financing elements of its Education and Skills Package priority described as “Erasmus+ for all”, covering areas including basic skills, teachers, AI-ready education and training, and vocational excellence.

New school, teacher and vocational project

The 2027 call includes “European Partnerships for School Development”, which will focus on improving learning and teaching in at least one basic skill — literacy, mathematics, science, digital or citizenship — through long-term cooperation between schools, authorities and associations including parent and teacher groups, the Commission said.

A new generation of Erasmus+ Teacher Academies will offer recognised learning on topics including teaching with digital technologies and AI, teaching in diverse classrooms, classroom and stress management, collaborative leadership, and “democracy and resilience.”

The call also provides funding for new Centres of Vocational Excellence — cross-border partnerships between vocational providers, companies and public authorities — with up to €4 million each, and for the first time will support a European Community of Practice linking the centres to support collaboration and mutual learning.

The UK and Switzerland will become associated to Erasmus+ from 2027, subject to meeting the conditions set out in their respective association agreements, meaning organisations and participants from those countries can apply under the 2027 call under the same conditions as other associated countries.

Erasmus+ will continue support for Ukrainian learners and educators in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainians displaced in the EU or in a country associated to the programme.

Roxana Mînzatu, Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness, said: “With over €5.3 billion in 2027, we want to extend that opportunity to more people, at every stage of life, and strengthen cooperation across Europe and with our international partners.”