A new EU-funded semi-autonomous naval vessel has been launched in Nasva, Estonia, as part of a project designed to boost maritime surveillance in the Baltic Sea.

The 45-metre EUROGUARD vessel is intended to support EU member states in responding to security risks at sea, including threats to undersea cables, energy infrastructure and strategic maritime routes, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

EUROGUARD was launched in 2022 and brings together 29 organisations from 10 European countries, according to the Commission. The project is coordinated by the Estonian shipyard Baltic Workboats.

Funding of €65 million has been provided through the European Defence Fund out of a total project budget of about €95 million.

What the vessel can do

The vessel is designed for missions including maritime surveillance, mine detection and clearance, search and rescue, and protection of critical undersea infrastructure, the Commission said.

It can operate with or without a crew on board when possible, and includes features such as autonomous navigation, threat detection, secure communications and remote operation.

The Commission said the vessel will be used to improve “situational awareness” — a term used to describe gathering and sharing information about what is happening at sea — and provide tailored operational capabilities.