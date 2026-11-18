The European Commission has launched an online Consumer Redress Portal and a Price Monitoring Tool designed to help people resolve consumer disputes and track price changes across hundreds of everyday goods and services.

The new Consumer Redress Portal is intended to guide consumers towards options for settling complaints when their rights have been breached, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

An interactive “Solution Finder” on the portal points users towards routes for resolving problems, including alternative dispute resolution — a way to settle disagreements outside court — as well as information on representative actions and the European Consumer Centres network.

The Price Monitoring Tool tracks and compares price changes for more than 400 types of products and services, with data running from before the COVID-19 pandemic to the present, the Commission said.

It stated that the tool is designed to make information on everyday consumer costs accessible for policymakers, researchers and the public.

Ahead of EU consumer summit in Dublin

“Protecting consumers also means empowering consumers, with the knowledge and tools they need to exercise their rights and seek redress when things go wrong,” said Michael McGrath, Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection.

The two tools were launched ahead of the 2026 EU Consumer Summit in Dublin on 19 November, which is due to be opened by McGrath.

More than 300 participants are expected at the summit, including consumer organisations, businesses, national authorities and other partners.

The Commission said the portal and monitoring tool come a year after the adoption of its 2030 Consumer Agenda.