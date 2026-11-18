The European Commission has launched a Civil Society Platform bringing together 30 civil society organisations from across the EU and several enlargement countries for regular talks with the Commission.

The Platform is a new forum for structured exchanges on issues including civic space — the conditions that allow people and organisations to participate in public life — as well as fundamental rights, democracy, equality and the rule of law, the Commission declared in a release on Wednesday.

The Platform is listed as an initiative under the EU Civil Society Strategy.

Henna Virkkunen, the Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said civil society groups too often face “a shrinking civic space, financial strain, and even harassment”, adding that the new forum would create a structured dialogue with the Commission.

Michael McGrath, the Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, stated that pressure on civic space could put democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights at risk, and described the Platform as part of work following the EU’s first Civil Society Strategy.

Other civil society initiatives cited by the Commission

The Commission said that over the past year it has also carried out preparatory work for an online knowledge hub on civic space, and set up two networks intended to monitor developments and help protect civic space across the EU.

It added that it is continuing to mobilise financial support through existing funding tools and through its proposal for the EU’s next long-term budget for 2028 to 2034, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework.

McGrath opened the Platform’s inaugural meeting on Wednesday, welcoming members and exchanging views on challenges and opportunities facing civil society across Europe.