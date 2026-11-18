The European Commission has appointed three new directors across its Secretariat-General, its Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers, and its Joint Research Centre, with start dates to be confirmed later.

Elies Messaoudi was named Director for Interinstitutional Relations within the Commission’s Secretariat-General, which coordinates the Commission’s work under the authority of the Commission President, the EU executive informed in an announcement on Wednesday.

Messaoudi is a French national and is currently a principal adviser in the Secretariat-General representing the Commission in Coreper I — a committee where EU member states’ ambassadors prepare work for the Council of the EU.

He previously worked as the Commission’s Antici and Head of Unit for leaders’ meetings and the European Council, Coreper II in the Secretariat-General, and earlier served as policy assistant to former Secretary-Generals Catherine Day and Alexander Italianer. Messaoudi joined the Commission in 2000.

Justice and research appointments

Marie-Hélène Boulanger was appointed Director for Rule of Law, Fundamental Rights and Democracy in the Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers, the Commission said.

Boulanger, a Belgian national, is currently acting director and head of unit for Democracy, Union Citizenship and Anti-Corruption within the same department, which covers areas including EU citizenship and data protection.

Before joining the European Commission in 2003, she worked at Belgium’s federal administration, according to the Commission.

She has previously held several head of unit roles in DG Justice and Consumers, including on data protection and on EU citizenship and free movement.

Carlos Torrecilla Salinas was appointed Director for Fair and Sustainable Economy in the Commission’s Joint Research Centre, which provides scientific expertise across EU policy areas.

Torrecilla Salinas, a Spanish national, is currently head of unit for Innovation Policies and Economic Impact in the Joint Research Centre.

He previously led the unit for the Digital Economy within the Joint Research Centre and earlier worked as a deputy head of unit on Europa web communication in the Directorate-General for Communication.

Torrecilla Salinas joined the Commission in 2013 after working in the Spanish public administration.