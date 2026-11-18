The European Commission has given a partial green light to Croatia’s ninth and final payment request worth €2.67 billion under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool of the NextGenerationEU pandemic recovery package.

The request covers reforms and investment projects ranging from healthcare and pensions to education, water and waste management, energy efficiency and digital infrastructure, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

Croatia has satisfactorily completed 44 of 46 “milestones” and 106 of 107 “targets” attached to the payment request, it noted, referring to the conditions countries must meet to receive funding.

Among the measures cited were reconstruction and energy renovation work after Croatia’s 2020 earthquakes, with nearly 760,000 square metres of public and multi-apartment buildings renovated.

A further 1.5 million square metres of public and multi-apartment buildings were upgraded to improve energy efficiency.

Some conditions not fully met

The Commission said two milestones related to an autonomous vehicle service described as a “robotaxi”, and one target linked to building and rebuilding primary school classrooms, were only partially met.

The EU executive added that it will communicate the reasons for its assessment to Croatia, which will then have two months to submit observations before the Commission adopts its final assessment.

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee — a body that includes EU member state officials — which has four weeks to issue an opinion.

Payment for the milestones and targets already approved can proceed after a positive opinion from the committee and the Commission’s subsequent payment decision.

Croatia submitted the payment request on 29 August 2026, the Commission said, adding that member states had to complete outstanding milestones and targets by the end of August 2026 because the Recovery and Resilience Facility is due to close at the end of 2026.