The European Commission has proposed up to €45 billion in additional financial support for Ukraine in 2027, saying the country faces an estimated €70 billion funding gap next year.

The package, adopted in Brussels, would come on top of an existing €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan covering 2026 and 2027, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that the new funding would be provided as a loan raised by EU borrowing on capital markets and guaranteed by the EU budget.

The proposed €45 billion would be split into up to €25 billion for military assistance and up to €20 billion in general budget support.

The budget support would be conditional on Ukraine pursuing reforms, including in the areas of rule of law and anti-corruption.

The loan would be “limited-recourse”, meaning Ukraine would be required to repay the principal only once it receives reparations from Russia.

Plans to draw in international partners

The EU would again cover around two-thirds of Ukraine’s urgent financing needs, with international partners expected to provide the remainder, the Commission said.

One proposal would extend how future windfall profits generated by immobilised Russian sovereign assets could be used, including towards repaying new eligible loans once earlier G7-backed loans under an existing mechanism have been repaid.

A second proposal would create a mechanism for additional EU lending to Ukraine backed by guarantees from third countries, with up to €5 billion in further loans possible through the Ukraine Facility if supported by AAA/Aaa-rated guarantors.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated: “For 2026, Ukraine’s needs are covered. And today we are proposing a further €45 billion to cover two thirds of its needs for 2027.”

The legislative proposals will now go to the European Parliament and the Council for consideration and adoption.

The EU and its member states have provided nearly €238 billion in overall support to Ukraine and Ukrainians since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine.