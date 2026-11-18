European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU is investing €4 billion in Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, as she addressed the European Cancer Summit in a video message on Wednesday.

Five people are diagnosed with cancer every minute across the EU, von der Leyen said in a speech published by the European Commission.

She described the plan’s focus as “better prevention, better treatment” and improving patients’ quality of life.

Von der Leyen stated that “promising innovations” were already underway, including safer breast cancer screening and more precise treatments designed to reduce the side effects of radiotherapy.

She also pointed to expanded cancer screening programmes across Europe, calling early detection “crucial.”

Screening, inequalities and survivors’ rights

The Commission President highlighted the EUCanScreen programme, saying it supports greater outreach, better information and mobile screening services to reach more people.

She said there were still “too many inequalities” in cancer treatments and outcomes across the EU, and argued that everyone should have equal access to high-quality care regardless of where they live, what they earn, or their level of education.

Von der Leyen also criticised the continuing impact of a cancer history on people’s finances after recovery, saying survivors can face higher insurance premiums and tougher loan conditions.

Some EU Member States have introduced a “right to be forgotten” — a rule intended to prevent past cancer diagnoses being used against people in areas such as insurance — and she said it should be applied fairly across Europe, the European Commission statement said.