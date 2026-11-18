Climate change and other environmental factors can help antimicrobial-resistant bacteria and antibiotic-resistance genes build up and spread in rivers, lakes and urban wastewater, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA).

Antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, is when microorganisms develop the ability to survive treatment with antimicrobial medicines such as antibiotics, making infections harder to treat, the EEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Public health impacts from AMR in the environment remain poorly understood and may depend on the type and conditions of exposure, combinations of genes and bacteria, and a person’s susceptibility.

The EEA statement calls for an integrated “One Health” approach — coordinating action across public health, the environment and food production — to tackle the issue.

The agency also said reliable, standardised monitoring of AMR in surface waters and urban wastewater is needed to produce comparable data, identify hotspots and track resistance across sectors.

AMR deaths in Europe

More than 35,000 people are estimated to die each year from antibiotic-resistant infections in the EU and the European Economic Area, the EEA said, citing 2022 figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The statement was published on European Antibiotics Awareness Day, which draws attention to the need for prudent use of antibiotics.