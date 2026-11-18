Risks linked to artificial intelligence valuations, fiscal imbalances and geoeconomic tensions are weighing on the euro area financial stability outlook, according to the European Central Bank.

“Risks to euro area financial stability remain elevated, given persistent geoeconomic uncertainty and growing exposure to AI,” ECB Vice-President Boris Vujčić stated in the bank's November 2026 Financial Stability Review.

The euro area economy has remained resilient despite an energy shock, trade frictions and extreme weather events, the ECB said, adding that prolonged energy supply disruptions and continuing trade policy uncertainty could test that resilience.

Strong gains in global equity markets have been driven by enthusiasm about the potential of AI, despite some recent volatility, according to the ECB.

It said current valuations depend on “ambitious earnings expectations” for AI firms that could be challenged by financing concerns or competition from cheaper AI models.

The ECB noted that investment in AI infrastructure is increasingly funded through debt, raising the risk that a shift in sentiment could spread losses from share markets into bond markets.

Sovereign debt and repricing risks

Elevated debt levels and growing sovereign borrowing needs are increasing the risk of abrupt price shifts in euro area government bond markets, the ECB said.

It added that changes in the investor base — towards investors that are more sensitive to news and that use more borrowing — are also increasing the risk of sudden repricing episodes, even though markets have continued to function in an orderly way.

Geoeconomic uncertainty, higher energy prices and weak economic growth could further strain public finances and leave governments with less room to respond to shocks.

Banks and non-banks — financial firms outside traditional banking, such as some investment funds — have exposure to both AI financing and sovereign bonds, leaving them vulnerable to repricing risks, the ECB said.

It added that while bank asset quality remains sound, higher energy prices and weaker economic conditions could make it harder for households and companies to repay their debts.

The euro area banking sector is “well positioned” to absorb potential shocks, supported by strong profitability, solid capital buffers and ample liquidity, the ECB stressed, while vulnerabilities are more pronounced in parts of the non-bank sector where safeguards are “less developed”.