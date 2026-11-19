The gap between the share of men and women in work across EU regions was 9.7 percentage points in 2025.

Men aged 20 to 64 had an employment rate of 80.9% in 2025, compared with 71.2% for women, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

The difference — known as the gender employment gap — was down from 10.0 percentage points in 2024.

Eurostat said 65 out of 244 EU regions had already reached the EU’s 2030 target for narrowing the gap.

Those regions were mainly in France (14 regions), Germany (12) and Sweden (seven out of eight).

Wider regional differences

At the other end of the scale, 26 regions recorded gender employment gaps of at least 18.0 percentage points in 2025, Eurostat reported.

They included 10 of Greece’s 13 regions (excluding Attiki, Ipeiros and Kriti) and eight of Italy’s 21 regions.

Five of Romania’s eight regions were also in this group (excluding Bucureşti-Ilfov, Nord-Vest and Vest), along with the Spanish autonomous regions of Ciudad de Melilla and Ciudad de Ceuta.

The French outermost region of Mayotte was also among those with gaps of at least 18.0 percentage points.

Under the European Pillar of Social Rights Action Plan, the EU has set a goal of halving the gender employment gap as part of a wider target to raise the overall employment rate to 78% by 2030. That would mean reducing the gap to 5.7 percentage points by 2030.