Air travel accounted for 17.2% of the 1.2 billion trips made by EU residents in 2025.

Most journeys were made by land, which represented 81.4% of trips, while travel by waterways made up 1.4%, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Within land transport, cars were the most common option and accounted for 63.3% of all trips. Railways represented 13.3% of trips and buses and coaches 3.8%.

Air travel was most common among residents of the EU’s island countries, with Malta recording 61.6% of trips by air and Cyprus 51.1%.

Ireland also had a high share at 41.8%, while Luxembourg and Denmark recorded 38.5% and 36.6% respectively.

Island countries led waterway travel

Waterway travel was used most in Malta, where it made up 38.4% of trips. Greece recorded 15.9% of trips by waterways and Finland 6.9%.

Land travel accounted for 94.0% of trips made by residents of Romania, the highest share in the EU. Slovenia followed at 90.4%, with Bulgaria at 89.0% and Czechia at 88.9%.