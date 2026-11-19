NATO Allies and cyber industry leaders met at NATO Headquarters on 18 November 2026 to discuss closer cooperation on defending cyberspace.

The talks took place during the annual NATO Cyber Defence Conference, where participants discussed the role of digital systems and services in collective defence, the alliance reported on Thursday.

NATO said that its ability to communicate, move forces and sustain operations increasingly depends on civilian and commercial digital infrastructure that sits outside military control.

Jean Charles Ellermann-Kingombe, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Cyber and Digital Transformation, stated that preparations should include “realistically” exercising “prioritisation, information-sharing, surge support and continuity”.

He also referred to the “secure use of AI-enabled capabilities” — systems that use artificial intelligence to support tasks — and the need to be able to withstand disruption to those capabilities.

Plans to deepen industry links

NATO said it intends to deepen cooperation with the cyber industry to support Alliance deterrence and defence “through peace, crisis, and conflict”.