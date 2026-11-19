NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska has urged closer cooperation between NATO countries, technology firms and the defence industry at NATO Edge 26 in Izmir, Turkey.

Speaking on 17 November, Shekerinska told industry representatives they were “not just service providers — you are strategic partners” and “essential to our shared security”, NATO informed on Wednesday.

She also called for “securing every step” of the defence industrial supply chain and encouraged companies to be ready to operate during a crisis or conflict.

Shekerinska highlighted the use of artificial intelligence — software that can analyse large amounts of data — to identify vulnerabilities, detect threats and help counter them.

She added that human oversight should remain in place “at all times.”

STARLIFT space initiative launched

During the event, Shekerinska formally inaugurated STARLIFT, which NATO described as a multinational space initiative designed to help military users access spaceports and enable satellite launches through commercial providers, including at short notice.

NATO also said Shekerinska referred to the Alliance’s investment in research and innovation.