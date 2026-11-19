NATO’s Military Committee visited the alliance’s Allied Maritime Command in Portsmouth from 16 to 18 November for briefings on maritime operations and readiness, followed by meetings in the UK on defence innovation and military capabilities.

The delegation was hosted at Portsmouth Naval Base by Allied Maritime Command, known as MARCOM, NATO’s central command for maritime forces, the alliance announced on Wednesday.

Discussions covered NATO activity at sea, including work linked to the alliance’s Standing Maritime Groups, which are multinational naval forces deployed on a rotating basis.

MARCOM’s commander, Royal Navy Vice Admiral Robert Pedre, briefed the committee on developments in the maritime domain and the NATO Shipping Centre’s role in linking NATO with the commercial shipping community.

Focus on UK capabilities and innovation

The programme then moved to a UK-focused set of engagements, where NATO Military Representatives were welcomed by the UK Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton.

Talks covered “cross-domain innovation” and capabilities across the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, and the UK’s Cyber & Specialist Operations Command.

The committee also discussed MAINSAIL — a NATO capability that combines maritime data from multiple sources and uses artificial intelligence to help operators assess activity near undersea cables, pipelines and other critical infrastructure — during the visit.

Lieutenant General Remigijus Baltrėnas, Director General of the NATO International Military Staff, described Vice Admiral Pedre as the alliance’s principal maritime adviser and said MARCOM helps ensure NATO fulfils its maritime responsibilities through coordinated use of maritime capabilities.

MARCOM answers directly to NATO’s Allied Command Operations, based in Mons, Belgium, and works to synchronise maritime operations and maintain situational awareness through its Maritime Operations Centre.