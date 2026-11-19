MEPs on two European Parliament committees have backed plans to increase funding for the EU’s proposed AgoraEU programme for 2028 to 2034, including a dedicated budget line for news and journalism.

The Culture and Education (CULT) and Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) committees finalised their proposal on Thursday for AgoraEU, a programme that would support culture and the creative sector, journalism, civil society, and EU values, the Parliament informed on Thursday.

MEPs proposed a budget of €10.72 billion, compared with €8.58 billion in the European Commission’s proposal.

Both figures were also presented in “2025 prices” — an inflation-adjusted way of comparing amounts over time — as €9.50 billion and €7.61 billion respectively.

Under the committees’ plan, the programme would be split into five “strands” with fixed shares of the total budget, rather than the three strands set out by the Commission.

The proposed allocation is 21% for culture, 25% for audiovisual works and video games, 13.5% for news and journalism, 29.5% for democracy, citizenship, equality, rights and values, and 11% for the Daphne programme.

MEPs also called for annual public spending reports and for Parliament to have the power to object to the Commission’s work programmes for AgoraEU.

Five strands, including a dedicated pot for journalism

One strand, “News and journalism”, would fund investigative reporting, local and regional outlets, and protection for journalists facing threats or unlawful surveillance, according to the Parliament.

It would also support work on disinformation and media literacy — helping people understand and assess information.

Another strand, “Creative Europe – Culture”, would focus on cross-border initiatives in the cultural and creative sectors, including artist mobility and translation into less-used languages.

A separate “MEDIA” strand would cover audiovisual production and distribution, film education and support for European video games.

MEPs also proposed a strand called “Democracy, Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values (CERV+)”, including rapid support for civil society groups and human rights defenders under threat, as well as funding linked to judicial independence, whistleblower protection and elections.

The committees also proposed moving the “Daphne” programme out of CERV+ and giving it a dedicated budget to prevent and combat gender-based and domestic violence and violence against children and other groups at risk, and to support survivors.

The draft negotiating position was adopted by 64 votes in favour, 17 against and two abstentions.

The committees also backed entering interinstitutional negotiations — talks between EU institutions — by 65 votes in favour and 19 against.

AgoraEU was presented by the European Commission in July as part of its proposals for the EU’s next long-term budget, known as the multiannual financial framework (MFF), and would merge the current Creative Europe and Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values programmes.