EU governments have authorised the signing and provisional application of two major agreements with Indonesia covering trade and investment.

The Council of the EU approved the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and a separate Investment Protection Agreement (IPA), which together set out rules for trade and investment between the EU and Southeast Asia’s largest economy, it announced on Wednesday night.

Both agreements can be applied on a provisional basis before formally entering into force, but they still need the European Parliament’s consent before the Council can conclude them.

The Council said the CEPA would progressively remove tariffs — import taxes — on most goods traded between the EU and Indonesia.

Once fully implemented, up to 98.5% of tariff lines would be liberalised, with 96% of Indonesian tariffs set to disappear within five years.

Businesses are expected to save about €600 million a year in customs duties under the deal.

What is in the trade deal

Indonesian import duties on EU automotive exports — currently up to 50% — would be eliminated within five years, according to the Council.

The agreement also covers services trade, access to public procurement and intellectual property protection.

For agri-food, the EU currently exports about €1 billion a year to Indonesia, and the CEPA would remove duties on most EU agricultural exports including dairy products, meat, processed foods, and fruit and vegetables.

The deal would also protect 221 EU geographical indications in Indonesia — product names linked to specific places, such as certain foods and drinks.

Some products classed as sensitive in the EU, including rice, sugar and ethanol, are excluded from tariff liberalisation, with limited tariff-rate quotas — reduced-tariff import allowances — applying to other sensitive products.

The Investment Protection Agreement sets out protections for EU investors in Indonesia and Indonesian investors in the EU, including safeguards against unlawful expropriation and commitments on fair and equitable treatment, non-discrimination and the free transfer of investment-related payments.

The Council said the IPA also reaffirms the right of both sides to regulate for public policy objectives such as public health, environmental protection and climate action, and includes dispute-related mechanisms including voluntary mediation for investor-to-state issues.

The agreements will now be signed and then sent to the European Parliament for consent, ahead of the Council taking decisions on their conclusion and full entry into force.

The Council stated that it wanted the agreements applied as quickly as possible ahead of Indonesia’s expected graduation from the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences on 1 January 2027, when Indonesian exports would no longer receive preferential tariffs under the scheme.