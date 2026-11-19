EU negotiators have agreed to delay by two years some methane-related rules affecting imports of crude oil, natural gas and coal, under a provisional deal struck by the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament.

The targeted amendment postpones certain monitoring, reporting and verification requirements for importers, with the aim of giving third countries, EU member states and companies more time to prepare, the Council of the EU announced on Thursday.

The monitoring, reporting and verification obligations for importers of natural gas, crude oil and coal will now apply from 1 January 2029, rather than 1 January 2027.

Methane-intensity reporting — disclosures on the amount of methane emitted per unit of energy produced — will apply from 5 August 2030 for both importers and EU producers, instead of 5 August 2028.

Ireland’s Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O’Brien declared that the agreement sought a “pragmatic balance” between energy-market pressures and cutting methane emissions.

Review due by January 2028

The European Commission is set to review how effectively the methane regulation is being implemented by 1 January 2028, including work on “transparent and accurate” measurement, reporting and verification rules and efforts to reduce methane emissions from imported fossil fuels.

The review will also look at whether there are enough third-party verifiers — independent assessors — to check the conformity of emissions reports and any potential implications for security of supply.

The deal still needs to be endorsed by both the Council and the European Parliament, after which the amendment would be formally adopted and enter into force before the end of the year.

Methane is a greenhouse gas and is responsible for about 30% of global warming, the Council of the EU noted.

The EU methane regulation was adopted in May 2024 and has been in force since August 2024, setting rules for measuring, reporting and verifying methane emissions across the energy sector, including transparency requirements for fossil fuel imports.