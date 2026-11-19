Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis has sent a letter to Euro Summit President António Costa setting out the eurozone finance ministers’ recent work and priorities ahead of an EU leaders’ meeting on 26 November.

The letter is intended to inform the discussion at the upcoming Euro Summit, which brings together the countries that use the euro, the Eurogroup announced on Thursday.

Pierrakakis said the euro area economy had remained “resilient” in 2026 despite an uncertain global environment.

He referred to higher energy prices and renewed inflationary pressures, and said economic policies should be co-ordinated alongside protective measures for those most affected by external shocks.

The Eurogroup President also reiterated a commitment to “sound public finances”, describing them as a source of resilience and a prerequisite for the euro area’s ability to respond to future shocks.

He also reported the launch of a new Eurogroup workstream on the quality and effectiveness of public spending.

Defence funding, capital markets and talks with China

The letter said the Eurogroup’s other priorities include sustainable financing for Europe’s security and defence, as well as mobilising European capital and strengthening the financial system.

It also referred to the rapid development of artificial intelligence and other new technologies, saying these topics would continue to be discussed in the coming months.

Pierrakakis also noted the Eurogroup’s role in addressing the implications of global imbalances and said a macroeconomic dialogue with Chinese authorities had recently been revived to promote global economic rebalancing.

Euro summits are held at least twice a year, usually alongside European Council meetings in Brussels, and provide policy guidance for the EU’s economic and monetary union — the framework that underpins the euro and co-ordination of economic policy across member states.