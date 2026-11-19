EU ministers have approved a new regulation designed to simplify how chemical, cosmetic and fertilising products must be classified, packaged and labelled across the bloc.

The regulation is part of the EU’s “Omnibus VI” package and changes rules in three areas — the EU’s classification, labelling and packaging (CLP) regulation for chemicals, the cosmetic products regulation and the fertilising products regulation, the Council of the EU explained in a release on Thursday.

It said the law is intended to reduce administrative burdens for businesses, including by cutting reporting obligations, while keeping protections for human health and the environment.

It also extends a previously agreed “stop-the-clock” delay for the revised CLP rules, moving the date they start applying from 1 January 2028 to 1 January 2030 to align the timetable across all three sets of rules.

Helen McEntee, Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, stated that the changes would “simplify and modernise requirements across a range of chemical products”, making it easier for companies to place products on the EU market, while keeping consumer safety and environmental protection standards.

What changes for labels, cosmetics and fertilisers

The new regulation keeps a “digital by default” approach to information requirements — meaning companies are expected to provide key product information in digital form as standard — and includes provisions intended to remove duplicated requirements and streamline timelines.

For cosmetics, the Council said the law includes measures related to nanomaterials and “potential hazardous substances”, and sets out a gradual phase-out of certain CMR substances — chemicals classified as carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic to reproduction.

For fertilising products, the Council noted that it will require registration of micro-organisms placed on the market in quantities of up to 10 tonnes a year under a provision it referred to as “REACH+”, while also adding flexibilities linked to innovation and resilience.

The legislative act is due to be published in the EU’s Official Journal before the end of 2026 and will enter into force 20 days after publication.