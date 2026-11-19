EU member states have approved new rules intended to protect adults who need support with decision-making when they face cross-border situations such as medical treatment, managing property or moving country.

The Council of the EU formally adopted legislation covering people who require assistance to make decisions, including those with age-related conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease who are supported by a family member or another representative, it announced on Thursday.

The rules apply to cross-border cases within the EU and are designed to clarify how adults in need of support are protected when their situation involves more than one member state.

They do not cover matters linked to marriage, succession or maintenance obligations.

Automatic recognition and a new EU certificate

The regulation sets out which court is responsible for taking protection measures in a given cross-border case and which national law should apply, the Council said.

Measures taken in one member state should be automatically recognised in another member state, with limited exceptions.

The regulation also creates an EU-wide certificate of support and representation, which can be used by a representative to show they are authorised to support the person in another EU country.

The regulation will be published in the EU’s Official Journal and will enter into force 20 days later. Most measures will apply from 30 months after that.

Adults who cannot take decisions without support can face complex and sometimes conflicting rules when seeking emergency or planned medical treatment abroad, moving to another member state or managing property in another country, the Council said.

The new rules broadly align EU law with international rules under the Hague Convention on the Protection of Adults.