EU governments have been urged to step up efforts to help young people navigate online information safely, as ministers warned of growing risks from disinformation and manipulation in digital spaces.

In conclusions approved on Thursday, the Council of the EU called on member states and the European Commission to strengthen young people’s digital, media and AI literacy — skills linked to using technology and judging the reliability of information — and to increase youth participation in democratic life.

The measures include raising awareness of “foreign information manipulation and interference”, described by the Council as attempts to influence public debate from outside through misleading or deceptive information.

Irish Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton said disinformation and online manipulation were “a growing challenge to our democracies”, adding that improving digital, media and AI literacy would help young people “think critically, make informed decisions and engage confidently in democratic life”.

The Council stressed that the rapid development of artificial intelligence had increased the urgency of giving young people the skills and resilience needed to navigate the information environment.

Focus on literacy and youth participation

Member states and the Commission were asked to strengthen digital and media literacy — including AI literacy — among young people and “other relevant stakeholders” such as youth workers, and to support critical thinking skills to build resilience against disinformation and misinformation.

The conclusions also called for young people to have a stronger voice in democratic decision-making related to the information environment, including through policy-making processes and participation mechanisms such as the EU Youth Dialogue.

Ministers also encouraged member states to facilitate dialogue and peer-to-peer education opportunities between young people.

The Council pointed to existing EU programmes and structures that could be used to support resilience online, including Erasmus+, the European Solidarity Corps and Digital Europe, as well as youth information networks such as National Youth Councils and Eurodesk.

The conclusions follow discussions at an EU Youth Conference in Dublin held from 27 to 30 September 2026.

It added that the EU’s digital legal framework includes the Digital Services Act, the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Audiovisual Media Services Directive.