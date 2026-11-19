EU ministers have adopted new rules to let companies declare “posted workers” — staff temporarily sent to work in another EU country — through a standard online procedure.

Under the regulation, the European Commission will set up a multilingual public interface with a standard declaration form based on common information requirements, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Thursday.

The system will cover workers sent to another member state under the EU posted workers directive, as well as workers temporarily sent to the EU by a service provider from a non-EU country.

Companies will be able to upload supporting documents directly through the platform instead of using separate national procedures.

The system will also include data checks and a way for companies and national authorities to communicate through the platform.

Posted workers will be able to access electronic copies of their declarations. The features will comply with data protection rules.

When the changes take effect

Use of the platform will be voluntary for EU countries, which can choose to use it instead of their national systems, the Council said.

The regulation will enter into force three months after it is published in the EU’s Official Journal.

Around 3.6 million postings take place in the EU each year, the Council pointed out.

It estimated the system could cut the time spent completing declarations by 73% and compliance costs by 58% if only a limited number of member states take part, while participation by all 27 would reduce the overall administrative burden by up to 81%.