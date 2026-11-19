Independent organisations across the European Union have been invited to apply to join a new Stakeholder Platform linked to the European Centre for Democratic Resilience, with applications due by 17 January 2027.

The call for expressions of interest is open to non-governmental organisations, as well as networks and consortia, working in areas including civil society, media, research and academia, fact-checking, media literacy and democratic resilience, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

The Stakeholder Platform is expected to become operational in spring 2027 and is intended to provide a structured space for organisations to exchange expertise, share practices and contribute to cooperation with public authorities.

The platform’s work is expected to include practical exchanges on “democratic resilience” and “information integrity” — a term often used for efforts to keep public information accurate and protected from manipulation — across areas such as education, media and civic participation.

Focus on information manipulation

The platform will also explore ways to counter foreign information manipulation and interference, strengthen societal resilience, and develop joint initiatives through working groups and dedicated projects, the Commission said.

The European Centre for Democratic Resilience is described as a new hub for exchange between EU institutions, member states and civil society, and is a core component of the European Democracy Shield.