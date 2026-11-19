The European Commission has opened its 2027 European Solidarity Corps call for proposals, setting aside €194 million to support youth volunteering projects in communities across the EU and beyond.

The funding will back volunteering activities linked to areas including environmental sustainability, digital skills and literacy, inclusion and diversity, and active citizenship, the Commission said in a release on Thursday.

The programme supports projects that address social challenges and can take place either abroad or in a participant’s home country.

People aged 18 to 30 can take part in the European Solidarity Corps, with eligibility extended to 18 to 35 for volunteering linked to humanitarian aid activities outside the EU.

Young people can register through the European Solidarity Corps portal, where participating organisations are listed.

Possible move into Erasmus+ from 2028

The Commission has proposed folding the European Solidarity Corps into the Erasmus+ programme for 2028 to 2034, bringing EU-funded youth opportunities under a single framework and entry point.

The Commission said 2026 will mark 30 years of EU-funded volunteering programmes, while the current European Solidarity Corps programme will reach its 10th anniversary.

A European Solidarity Corps report covering 2024 to 2025 is expected to be published soon.