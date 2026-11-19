The European Commission has cleared Redevco and CBRE Investment Management to take joint control of Spanish company Gestor Portal Mediterráneo, S.L.U., under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves Redevco B.V., based in the Netherlands, and CBRE Investment Management Indirect Limited, based in the UK, taking joint control of Portal Mediterráneo, the Commission informed on Thursday.

The transaction relates primarily to the market for renting retail real estate in Spain.

The Commission said it approved the deal because it does not raise competition concerns, citing the joint venture’s negligible activities in the European Economic Area — the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — and the companies’ limited market positions following the transaction.

Simplified merger review

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for mergers considered unlikely to raise competition issues.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12637.