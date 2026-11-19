The EU and Jordan have announced a package of financial support and new investment initiatives worth €3 billion for 2025–2027 at an EU-Jordan Investment Conference held at the Dead Sea on Thursday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica attended the conference alongside King Abdullah II, during which agreements were signed to support Jordan’s economic modernisation and resilience, the Commission informed in a statement.

Around 1,000 people took part, including policymakers, business leaders and representatives of international financial institutions, with discussions spanning sectors such as water, energy, digital and connectivity.

The conference was part of implementing the EU-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership launched in January 2025, backed by the €3 billion package.

A key agreement signed on the margins of the conference was a Memorandum of Understanding setting out the path for up to €500 million in EU macro-financial assistance — EU loans designed to support a country’s external financing needs — to be paid out in 2027 and 2028.

The €500 million operation was approved by the European Parliament and EU member states in January 2026 and would be the EU’s fifth such programme for Jordan, bringing the fourth and fifth operations to a combined €1 billion.

Water and digital projects announced

Commissioner Šuica attended a ceremony on 18 November for Jordan’s National Conveyance Project, which the Commission described as a “Team Europe” initiative to desalinate seawater and supply drinking water to Aqaba and Amman.

The project is designed to meet around 40% of Jordan’s drinking water needs, with “Team Europe” mobilising €1.6 billion for Jordan’s long-term water security, the Commission said.

An additional €250 million is set to be mobilised through the European Investment Bank to support infrastructure to carry and distribute the desalinated water.

Further wastewater infrastructure will be supported with partners including the Agence Française de Développement and Germany’s KfW.

In Aqaba, Šuica also visited the Aqaba Digital Hub, where it was announced that the Medusa submarine cable would be extended to Jordan with the support of an €11.3 million grant provided through the European Investment Bank.

The EU and Jordan also signed a €110 million “multi-sector budget support” agreement, described by the Commission as the first of its kind in the region, alongside a further €63 million financing agreement under the EU’s 2025–2027 multiannual action programme.

The Commission said it has launched negotiations with Jordan on a Sustainable Investment Facilitation Agreement, which it said would focus on simplifying investment procedures and making rules clearer and more predictable while upholding environmental and labour standards.

Von der Leyen declared that the EU and Jordan were working to “build stronger connections, attract investment and create new pathways for the creation of jobs and growth.”