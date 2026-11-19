The plight of the Rohingya “must not be forgotten,” the European Union said on Thursday after the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar has committed genocide against the minority.

An EU spokesperson said in a statement that the Rohingya people had endured immense suffering, including displacement and violence.

The spokesperson said the court’s historic decision underlined the need for justice for victims and the importance of upholding international law.

The ruling marks the first time in the UN court’s 80-year history that it has found a state responsible for genocide. The decision was welcomed emotionally by Rohingya victims.

The International Court of Justice said Myanmar had committed genocide against its Rohingya minority. It ordered that refugees be allowed to return home safely and said compensation should be paid.

Over the course of three hours, the court’s president set out detailed evidence of atrocities committed during a brutal 2017 crackdown against the mainly Muslim Rohingya minority. That campaign forced nearly 750,000 people to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

According to the judge, Myanmar’s security forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya, carried out “widespread sexual violence” against women and inflicted “extreme violence” on children.