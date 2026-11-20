Resident financial corporations held the largest share of government debt in the EU in Czechia and Sweden at the end of 2025, accounting for 69% in each country.

Across the EU, the mix of who holds general government gross debt varies widely between countries, Eurostat reported on Friday.

It said more than half of total debt was held by resident financial corporations in seven member states, with Croatia next at 61%, followed by Poland at 56% and Malta at 54%.

Non-residents held over half of government debt in 16 EU countries, with the highest shares recorded in Cyprus at 90%, Estonia at 78% and Latvia at 74%. Lithuania and Greece followed at 72% and 71% respectively.

In most member states, households, non-financial companies and non-profit institutions held less than 10% of government debt.

The share held by these non-financial sectors was higher in Malta at 24% and Hungary at 23%, followed by Portugal at 19%, Italy at 14% and Ireland at 12%.

Short-term debt shares rose in most countries

Sweden had the highest share of government debt due to be repaid within a year at the end of 2025, at 38%, followed by Portugal at 27%, Ireland at 26% and Estonia at 20%, Eurostat reported.

The lowest shares were recorded in Slovakia at 6%, Greece at 7% and Lithuania at 9%.

The share of government debt with a remaining maturity of one year or less increased between the end of 2024 and the end of 2025 in 18 of the 26 EU countries with available data.

The largest rises were in Ireland, up 3.4 percentage points, and Estonia, up 3.2 percentage points, while the Netherlands, Malta and Slovenia each rose by 3.1 percentage points.

Eight countries recorded falls over the same period, with Denmark down 5.8 percentage points, Croatia down 3.4 percentage points and Slovakia down 2.9 percentage points.