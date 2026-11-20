More than three-quarters of households in the EU did not include children in 2025.

Households with children made up 23.3% of all households across the bloc in 2025, down from 25.0% in 2020, 25.9% in 2015 and 26.9% in 2010, Eurostat reported on Friday.

The share of single-adult households without children rose from 33.6% in 2015 to 37.5% in 2025, while the share of households made up of couples with children fell from 16.6% to 14.7% over the same period.

Across the EU, couples with children accounted for 14.7% of households in 2025, with the highest shares recorded in Slovakia (20.3%), Cyprus (19.6%), Czechia (18.4%) and Luxembourg (18.3%).

Differences across the EU

Single-adult households with children represented 3.0% of households in the EU in 2025, Eurostat said.

The highest shares of single-adult households with children were in Estonia (9.4%), Latvia (7.0%) and Ireland (6.9%).

Other types of households with children — a category that made up 5.6% of households across the EU in 2025 — were most common in Slovakia (14.0%), Romania (10.0%) and Croatia (9.8%.

Single-person households without children accounted for 37.5% of all households in the EU in 2025, with Lithuania recording the highest share at 62.5%, while Estonia was at 53.8% and Finland at 47.9%.