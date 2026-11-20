More than 560,000 breast surgeries to remove part or all of a mammary gland were carried out across the EU in 2024, mainly to prevent or treat breast cancer.

The total was 560,730 procedures, covering both partial excisions and total mastectomies, the EU statistics agency Eurostat informed on Friday.

Of these, 160,928 were total mastectomies, equal to 70.1 operations per 100,000 female inhabitants across the bloc.

Belgium recorded the highest rate of total mastectomies at 138.7 per 100,000 female inhabitants, followed by Greece at 123.6, it said. Denmark (90.5), Luxembourg (87.4) and Croatia (86.2) were also among the countries with the highest rates.

Latvia had the lowest total mastectomy rate at 35.8 per 100,000 female inhabitants, followed by Malta (43.8), Estonia (43.9), Czechia (47.6) and Romania and Slovakia (50.7).

Partial mastectomies accounted for most procedures

There were 399,802 partial mastectomies in 2024, equivalent to 174.0 procedures per 100,000 female inhabitants, Eurostat said.

Belgium also had the highest rate of partial mastectomies at 299.2 per 100,000, followed by Luxembourg (253.8), Italy (221.2), Spain (220.7), France (217.4) and Austria (215.9).

Poland recorded the lowest partial mastectomy rate at 26.5 per 100,000, followed by Romania (54.6), Greece (71.6) and Czechia (79.4).