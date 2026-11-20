Children made up 17.6% of the European Union’s population in 2025, down from 18.7% in 2010, with the share estimated to fall to 15.6% by 2050.

The youngest regions in the EU in 2025 were the French outermost regions of Mayotte, Guyane and La Réunion, based on the proportion of children aged 0 to 17 in the population, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Mayotte had by far the highest share, with children accounting for 50.6% of residents, followed by Guyane at 36.4% and La Réunion at 25.2%.

Outside France, Ciudad de Melilla in Spain recorded 23.8%, while Ireland’s three regions also had relatively high proportions: Northern and Western (23.1%), Eastern and Midland (22.8%) and Southern (22.2%).

At the other end of the scale, 26 EU regions recorded a share of children below 15%, located in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta and Greece.

The lowest proportions were recorded in Sardegna in Italy (12.3%) and Principado de Asturias in Spain (12.5%), while Molise and Liguria in Italy were both at 13.0%.

Fewer families reported difficulty heating their homes

In 2025, 8.5% of people living in EU households with dependent children said they were unable to keep their home adequately warm, down from 9.0% in 2024, Eurostat said.

The same data showed 8.0% could not afford a meal with protein every two days in 2025, while 27.3% could not afford a one-week holiday away from home.

Compared with 2019, the share of people in households with dependent children unable to afford a protein meal every other day rose from 5.8% to 8.0% in 2025.