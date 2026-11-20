NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met the heads of civilian and military intelligence organisations from all 32 NATO Allies at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on 18 November.

The meeting took place during plenary sessions of NATO’s Civilian Intelligence Committee and Military Intelligence Committee, as well as a joint plenary bringing the two bodies together, the alliance press service reported on Thursday.

Rutte thanked intelligence services for their support and referred to an Allied commitment made at the Ankara Summit to continue strengthening intelligence capabilities.

Discussions among Allies covered “strategic intelligence issues” and also involved talks with NATO partner countries.

Agenda items included Russia’s war against Ukraine, Russia’s “hybrid activities” — a term used for non-conventional actions such as cyber attacks and disinformation — and the role of technology and industry in intelligence work across the alliance.

Deputy NATO commander addresses joint meeting

Air Chief Marshal Johnny Stringer, NATO’s Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, also addressed the joint plenary, thanking Allied intelligence services and stressing the role of intelligence in informing capability development.

Intelligence underpins NATO’s deterrence and defence, Stringer told the meeting.

The plenaries are held to support Allied planning, operations and decision-making by bringing countries together to discuss intelligence policy, strategy and planning, NATO said, adding that both committees also meet regularly throughout the year.