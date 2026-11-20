NATO and the Republic of Moldova have agreed a framework intended to protect the exchange of classified information between them.

The arrangement was concluded on Thursday, 19 November 2026, NATO informed in a statement.

Moldova cooperates with NATO on a range of issues, with work focused on supporting the country’s efforts to reform and modernise its defence and security structures and institutions.

Moldova has also contributed troops to the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo since March 2014.

Background to Moldova’s relationship with NATO

Moldova is constitutionally neutral but has sought closer alignment with Euro-Atlantic standards and institutions, while NATO has said it respects the country’s neutrality.

Relations began in 1992 when Moldova joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council, NATO notes, adding that bilateral cooperation started after Moldova joined NATO’s Partnership for Peace programme in 1994.

A civilian NATO Liaison Office was established in Chisinau in December 2017 at the request of the Moldovan government to promote practical cooperation and support reforms.

NATO notes further that it has no direct role in the conflict resolution process in Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova, but that Allies closely follow developments there.