NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attended a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin on Thursday, alongside more than 30 heads of state and government including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meeting was hosted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and co-chaired by France and the United Kingdom.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were also present, NATO informed in a release on Thursday.

Focus on support for Ukraine

Rutte used his remarks to stress the importance of continuing support for Ukraine, according to NATO.

He also praised allies for their contributions at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels earlier in the week — a forum in which countries coordinate military support for Ukraine.

After the meeting, Rutte referred to unity and cooperation within the Coalition of the Willing. He also spoke about working towards a “just and lasting peace” for Ukraine.