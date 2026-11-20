NATO’s senior military medical leaders met in Brussels from 16 to 18 November to discuss support for Ukraine, allied medical readiness and emerging biosecurity risks.

The 66th plenary of the Committee of the Chiefs of Military Medical Services in NATO — known as COMEDS — brought together representatives from allied and partner nations, as well as observer organisations, NATO informed in a statement on Thursday.

Two sessions focused on Ukraine, covering NATO’s overview of Ukraine-related activities, Ukraine’s national medical priorities and lessons identified from the war.

The discussions also looked at what those lessons could mean for allied medical readiness, capability development and continued support to Ukraine.

Medical action plan and biosecurity threats

Another main topic was the NATO Action Plan to Enhance Medical Support for Collective Defence, which the alliance described as a framework for strengthening medical support across member states.

COMEDS reviewed how allies are implementing the plan at national level and how the work is being taken forward across the alliance, NATO said.

“Medical readiness sustains forces, reduces operational risk and supports mission success,” COMEDS chair Brigadier General Petter Iversen said in NATO’s statement.

“We must turn strategic intent into coordinated action,” he added.

Delegates also examined chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats — often shortened to CBRN — and the wider biosecurity environment, including emerging and resurgent threats and technological developments.

At the close of the meeting, Iversen called for medical readiness to be prioritised as part of alliance readiness and national resilience and to be recognised as a “core warfighting requirement.”

“Health is security,” he declared.

The plenary was followed on 19 November by a senior-level joint meeting between COMEDS and NATO’s Joint Health Group on civilian-military cooperation and national implementation of the medical action plan.