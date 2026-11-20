Members of the European Parliament leading the institution’s delegation to the UN climate talks in Antalya have called on countries to follow through on commitments already agreed.

The Parliament’s official delegation attended the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP31, in Antalya, Turkey, the parliamentary press service reported on Friday.

Delegation chair Lídia Pereira said the talks should focus on “implementation” and criticised draft language that, in her view, no longer refers to an agreement reached at COP28 on “transitioning away from fossil fuels.”

She added that the draft “points in the right direction on electrification”, which means switching technologies such as heating and transport away from direct fossil fuel use towards electricity.

Vice-chair Heléne Fritzon disclosed that the delegation had pressed the European Commission to argue for “higher ambition” and had raised Parliament’s priorities with other countries, including in exchanges with Brazil, China and South Africa, as well as with the incoming Ethiopian COP32 presidency.

Talks in Antalya enter final stretch

Fritzon said discussions also covered new climate targets and carbon pricing systems — policies that put a cost on greenhouse gas emissions — that are emerging in other parts of the world.

She emphasised that warming was “set to overshoot 1.5°C” and called for delivery on existing promises.

COP31 is being held in Antalya from 9 to 20 November 2026, with Turkey holding the presidency of the conference.

Australia’s minister for climate change and energy, Chris Bowen, is serving as President of Negotiations.

Separately, the European Parliament noted that an amendment to the European Climate Law setting a legally binding target to cut the EU’s net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 compared with 1990 levels entered into force in April 2026.