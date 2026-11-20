The EU and Montenegro have provisionally closed accession negotiations on taxation and on regional policy.

The two areas correspond to chapter 16 on taxation and chapter 22 on regional policy and coordination of structural instruments — the rules for how EU funds are managed and distributed, the Council of the EU noted in a statement on Thursday.

The total number of negotiating chapters provisionally closed with Montenegro has now reached 25 out of 33.

The Council added that nine chapters have been closed under Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the EU.

The latest step follows an accession conference on 6 November 2026, when negotiations were provisionally closed on chapter 1 covering the free movement of goods and chapter 12 covering food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary policy.

What “provisionally closed” means

Agreements reached on individual chapters are not considered final until an overall agreement is reached across all chapters, the Council of the EU said.

It added that the EU may return to chapters if necessary.

Monitoring of Montenegro’s alignment with and implementation of the EU’s "acquis" — the body of EU law — will continue throughout the negotiations.

Thomas Byrne, Ireland’s Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, stated that the European Commission’s roadmap indicates Montenegro has met all closing benchmarks and that the country’s goal of closing all chapters by the end of the year is realistic.